Search Yields Result in Chinese
Searching for VBug results answer in Chinese (I think). Whatever it is, I don't understand that language. How do I change the default to English in those cases? TIA
edwardp Ambassador
Settings/General/Language
If Automatically Offer to Translate Pages is not checked, check that box. If you go to back to that search results page and reload, there should then be an icon in the Address Bar on the right with a dialog box, as shown below.