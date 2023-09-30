We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hiding bookmark bar
-
In Brave and Firefox I can set the bookmark bar to automaticaly hide after selecting a link. Is this behavior also possible in Vivaldi?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@uberprutser Possible with some CSS. Hover the mouse over the bottom of the Address Bar to show the Bookmark Bar.
/* Simple Automatic Bookmark-bar */ .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar {margin-bottom: -28px; z-index: 1; transform: translateY(0); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar::before {content: ''; position: absolute; height: 12px; width: 100%; top: 100%;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within):not(:hover) {transform: translateY(-100%); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar {background-color: var(--colorBg);}
See the Modding Forum for details of how to apply and preserve CSS and JS modifications.
-
Will these modifications be synced to my other computer? If not I don't think I'll go down this road.
I hoping I missed an easy configuration setting like on Brave and Firefox
-
Pesala Ambassador
@uberprutser No, but it is just a CSS file that you can email to yourself on the other computer to install the modification on another desktop PC.
-
mib3berlin
@uberprutser
Hi, I save these scripts in a cloud and choose the cloud folder in the settings, now they are synced.
How many installs do you have, I have 12 and use scripts since ever. I have even different script folder for stable and snapshot.
Easy peasy.
Many things are not synced but you can make a feature request for this, if it not already exist.
Cheers, mib
-
I got 5 computers synced with Vivaldi, and would have liked if more configuration settings would be synced. Especially the side bar setup.
I do have a proton drive. Perhaps I can used that for the configuration. But using rather slow cloud storage will probably lead to other issues.