Dear experts,

today I´m asking for your help in order to modify Vivaldi´s speed-dial by css.

Goal is to change thumbnail-size to:

thumbnailHeight: 120px,

thumbnailWidth: 170px,

backgroundHight: 118px,

show title on hover (already marked in appearance settings),

text-align: center.

I found the entries in DevTools, changed them and the result was good.



But I dont know, how to save changes in a custom.css, even though I followed Luetage´s instructions ("Inspecting the Vivaldi UI with DevTools"). I created a folder, added it to Sources\Overrides and enabled Local Overrides. Vivaldi-data\css-mods shows a file named css, but it´s empty, except two brackets {}.



So I opend the Windows-editor, wrote the following:

.dials-wrapper .dials .dial {

text-align: center;

thumbnailHeight: 120px;

thumbnailWidth: 170px;

backgroundHeight: 118px;

}

and saved it as 'custom.css' in C:\Users...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\MyStyles (the folder, I selected in Vivaldi´s settings -> appearances).

Zero effect when launching Vivaldi.

Would someone please be so kind to help me find my mistake and eliminate it?

Version-Informations:

Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)

Überarbeitung 76144063ae8137b05a189fe91dfaf1ac12ce492d

Betriebssystem Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3448)

JavaScript V8 11.6.189.20

User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Hope, my English is not too bad.

Many thanks and have a nice weekend

Wolfgang