We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to save DevTools-changes in custom.css? [solved]
-
Dear experts,
today I´m asking for your help in order to modify Vivaldi´s speed-dial by css.
Goal is to change thumbnail-size to:
thumbnailHeight: 120px,
thumbnailWidth: 170px,
backgroundHight: 118px,
show title on hover (already marked in appearance settings),
text-align: center.
I found the entries in DevTools, changed them and the result was good.
But I dont know, how to save changes in a custom.css, even though I followed Luetage´s instructions ("Inspecting the Vivaldi UI with DevTools"). I created a folder, added it to Sources\Overrides and enabled Local Overrides. Vivaldi-data\css-mods shows a file named css, but it´s empty, except two brackets {}.
So I opend the Windows-editor, wrote the following:
.dials-wrapper .dials .dial {
text-align: center;
thumbnailHeight: 120px;
thumbnailWidth: 170px;
backgroundHeight: 118px;
}
and saved it as 'custom.css' in C:\Users...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\MyStyles (the folder, I selected in Vivaldi´s settings -> appearances).
Zero effect when launching Vivaldi.
Would someone please be so kind to help me find my mistake and eliminate it?
Version-Informations:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Überarbeitung 76144063ae8137b05a189fe91dfaf1ac12ce492d
Betriebssystem Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3448)
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.20
User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Hope, my English is not too bad.
Many thanks and have a nice weekend
Wolfgang
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@doc264 said in How to save DevTools-changes in custom.css?:
.dials-wrapper .dials .dial {
text-align: center;
thumbnailHeight: 120px;
thumbnailWidth: 170px;
backgroundHeight: 118px;
}
Ich guess you should use these:
.dials-wrapper .dials .dial { text-align: center !important; --thumbnailHeight: 120px !important; --thumbnailWidth: 170px !important; --backgroundHeight: 118px !important; }
The css keyword !important means that previous defined values are forced to be overwritten
The attributes beginning with -- are CSS variables (custom properties).
Noch Fragen!?
-
Hallo DoctorG,
vielen Dank für Deine Hilfe -> so sieht es aus, wie gewünscht (mache es mir jetzt einfach und schreibe deutsch ).
Zwei Fragen habe ich tatsächlich noch:
- Kannst Du mir erklären, warum die Änderungen unter 'css-mods' (zweiter screenshot) nicht angezeigt werden?
- Was muß ich noch ergänzen, um die ganzen Kacheln (= 'dials-wrapper'?) etwas nach unten zu schieben?
Jedenfalls bin ich froh, daß ich als einfacher User ohne Programmierkenntnisse (für die Nachbehandlung künstlicher Gelenke nicht zwingend erforderlich, die Bedeutung von "!important" und "--" lernte ich eben erst) auf der richtigen Fährte war.
Nochmals herzlichen Dank und ein schönes Wochenende
Wolfgang
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Kannst Du mir erklären, warum die Änderungen unter 'css-mods' (zweiter screenshot) nicht angezeigt werden?
Warum das bei "Local Overrides" in den Developertools nicht geht, weiß ich nicht, ich mache zu wenig in Sachen Vivaldi UI patchen.
Was muß ich noch ergänzen, um die ganzen Kacheln (= 'dials-wrapper'?) etwas nach unten zu schieben?
Musst du jemand anders fragen.
-
O.k., jedenfalls hast Du mir sehr geholfen, vielen Dank nochmal.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@doc264 Probiere das mal:
.sdwrapper .dials-wrapper { margin-top: 3em !important; }
Funktioniert jedenfalls, kurz getestet in den CSS Properties des Devtools.
-
Sorry, eben erst gesehen. Probiert und macht genau, was ich möchte, prima.
Werde mich jetzt ein wenig intensiver mit html und css befassen, bzw. um ehrlich zu sein, beginnen, mich damit zu befassen.
Nochmals herzlichen Dank für Deine Hilfe. Genieße das WE.