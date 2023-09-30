We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can't add a second gmail adress
Hi, i've asked earlier, but my problem is not resolved. I can't add a second gmail adress to Vivaldi-mail. Not With OAuth, and i can't use the long password, how can i fix this?
Thx
mib3berlin
@Yvon56
Hi, I can use both OAuth and an App password for POP3 you cant use OAuth.
I add these two a few minutes ago to my clean test profile.
Maybe something is broken in your profile or an extension/AV software block this.
Cheers, mib
I really can't understand the problem, i have 4 emailaccounts, 3 (all from a diffrent providers), are working fine, the second gmail won't work. Its getting on my nerves. I tries it about 100 times.
mib3berlin
@Yvon56
I remember your first thread, I can try to add 3 other accounts but I bet it work.
EDIT: It work, I can add as many account I want.
You can only test this in a clean profile or a standalone install.
This is maybe the better way as you can use this later instead of your default install.
mib3berlin
@Yvon56
If you choose OAuth a Google popup should appear, don't add a password in the Vivaldi mail settings.
EDIT: Did you disabled popups in the site setting, Settings > Privacy?
@mib3berlin its german, can't understand it... But there is no usual googl pop-up, its topping bij password, see the pictures
, i took
mib3berlin
@Yvon56
In English it is: Use Google to connect, choose account.
But I can read Dutch, a bit, I don't get this window:
Did you check the site setting about popups?
This screen is where it ends, the password is not accepted, its working fine in
@mib3berlin all the other accounts are working just fine, i didn't change anything other then my password, for about 10 times, i can login in the account, but i just can't add it to my mail, can 4 mailadresses be to much? Its driving me crazy! I'm trying more than a week now. 3 are working fine, the 4th not.
@mib3berlin Man!!!!
edwardp Ambassador
@mib3berlin @Yvon56 Here's a test. If you have multiple accounts elsewhere on a different provider (e.g. Yahoo), try OAuth2 on all of them there. If the problem replicates there, then it would seem OAuth2 can only be used with one account with the provider, on the same device.
Oauth for Google and other providers are controlled by cookies for the domain, those cookies are stored in a single shared cookiejar for each provider, and only a single account can be Oauth authenticated for a provider at a time. Authenticate a new account and you are logged out of the other.
@yngve So, its not my fault, i'll try again tomorrow, thx!
@Yvon56 No, the point is that due to how Chromium implemented (and as far as we can tell, recently changed) the OAuth dialog, combined with how Login works in just about all sites, it is not possible to OAuth authenticate two accounts from the same provider (in this case Gmail), because logging into one account automatically destroys the credentials for the other account and logs you out of that account.
AFAIK There may be an alternative way to authenticate an account, depending on the provider, by creating an App password (something done within the provider Account settings pages), and using that password in the Vivaldi Mail/Calendar account settings.
@yngve Google OAuth allows me to log in to four GMail accounts at the same time. 3 personal, and one a GMail-hosted business domain. This works through the mail client and through the "add another account" function in GMail.
@yngve ohhhh, i understand now. That is a problem for me. But it took me a long long time to get to this answer. Its not possible at all. In the answers i've got, its obvious that this is not something people know. But thank you, i'll stop trying.
@yngve My solution is forwarding the mail, to one of the adresses, that is working. I understand, that this is the problem that is lying in the changes Google made, Vivaldi can't help this. Its to bad..... But i think i solved it. It took me far to long to come to this answer, so i hope that this question in the future will be handled sooner. I've made a quick launcher to the google page on my desktop, otherwise iets not easy to sent a mail. Thanks!
