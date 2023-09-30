We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
All bookmarks unfolded when adding the new
It’s so inconvenient.
And besides that, there’s a bug, when I fold all bookmarks folders — they unfolded again.
The process of adding new bookmark is one of the most disappointing thing in Vivaldi for me (everything else is just the best!)
Pesala Ambassador
@JaySeven There are better ways of adding bookmarks and new folders than using the Add Bookmark dialog.
- My preferred method is Add Active Tab on the Bookmarks Bar. Right-click on a Bookmark Bar folder, Add Bookmark allows you to edit while adding, and place the bookmark wherever you want.
- Drag and Drop the URL into the Bookmarks Panel is also quite efficient. Keep the folders collapsed (shortcut
\), expand the target folder on hover, and drop the bookmark wherever you wish.
@Pesala firstly I really appreciate for your reply, and appreciate even more for a couple new handy tricks, which I didn’t knew.
I am using Vivaldi in everyday life way more than any other app (and just realized it)) so I definitely will start to apply them, but before I move on to them.. One fact really made me laugh))
Don’t you find that it’s ironic that “There are better ways of adding bookmarks than using the Add Bookmark dialog” ))
To drag the webpage address is great feature, new to me. Unfortunately shortcuts don’t work while you dragging.. could be so cool to open bookmarks tab by key while you grabbing it there
And also mouse scrolling and “/“ key to collapse not working.
@JaySeven If you mistakenly add a bookmark in such a way as to not get the "dialog" to edit it... you have a few seconds to click on the little "Add Bookmark" box that pops up on the right side of the address bar. This will pop open the dialog box so it can be edited
Pesala Ambassador
Mouse hover works fine. The shortcut is
\not
/and set the Bookmarks Panel to not floating.
Don’t you find that it’s ironic that “There are better ways of adding bookmarks than using the Add Bookmark dialog”
No. The Add Bookmark dialog is the quick and dirty approach. It is easy to add a bookmark to the same folder that you used last time. However, if you want to edit a bookmark and/or place it in a specific location, other methods are better.
Yes, my mistake.. But shortcuts are not working anyway while I am dragging the url..
This make sense then.. Anyway the \ key is very useful to fold all folders here thanks.