@Pesala firstly I really appreciate for your reply, and appreciate even more for a couple new handy tricks, which I didn’t knew.

I am using Vivaldi in everyday life way more than any other app (and just realized it)) so I definitely will start to apply them, but before I move on to them.. One fact really made me laugh))

Don’t you find that it’s ironic that “There are better ways of adding bookmarks than using the Add Bookmark dialog” ))

To drag the webpage address is great feature, new to me. Unfortunately shortcuts don’t work while you dragging.. could be so cool to open bookmarks tab by key while you grabbing it there

And also mouse scrolling and “/“ key to collapse not working.