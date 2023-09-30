We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi for iOS not syncing with V on Macbook
dannii Ambassador
I have sync enabled both on desktop and iphone, still not syncing. I've restarted both apps and nothing.
Macbook:
iPhone:
Any known bugs about this? I've looked up but couldn't find. Thank you!
Apparently logging in and out of the Vivaldi account can help the sync work properly. If this doesn't work and you've been struggling with the sync for a long time, there is also a place here where you could submit a bug if you can't find an open bug for it. But I would try to fix it first. Also, this sounds a bit silly but make sure that you've logged into the correct Vivaldi accounts if you have more than one.
@dannii have a look https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/699468
Linu74
dannii Ambassador
@Linu74 thank you! It is on my device though, not iCloud