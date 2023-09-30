We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi running HOT = 72+C!!
I've noticed that with the latest Vivaldi update, my fan is constantly spinning up and my CPU runs extremely hot!! In the 72+C range and when I close Vivaldi, my system returns to 'normal'.! I can no longer use Vivaldi because of this. No other apps cause this problem.
System Info:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision b9b836a2297cb528225715d5226c02d69e88b0a1
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --new-window --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=gnome-shell/Vivaldi/66821-6-manjaro_TIME274558531 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/sdrocker/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
This is from neofetch:
OS: Manjaro Linux x86_64
Host: Q525UAR 1.0
Kernel: 6.1.53-1-MANJARO
Uptime: 3 days, 4 hours, 29 mins
Packages: 2233 (pacman), 102 (flatpak)
Shell: zsh 5.9
Resolution: 1920x1080
DE: GNOME 44.4
WM: Mutter
WM Theme: CustomAccentColors
Theme: Adwaita-maia-compact [GTK2/3]
Icons: ePapirus-Dark [GTK2/3]
Terminal: gnome-terminal
CPU: Intel i7-8550U (8) @ 4.000GHz
GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620
Memory: 8638MiB / 15879MiB
I don't use LinuxOS. But perhaps https://unix.stackexchange.com/questions/401268/cpu-overheating-on-linux-but-not-on-windows-while-doing-the-same-things#401374 could help, especially if the overheating problem only happens on Linux. The first answer talks about installing an application through the terminal, which was able to fix overheating problems for some devices.
Thanks for the reply but it ONLY happens with Vivaldi and I have been using Linux with Vivaldi for well over a year now. It just started happening with the most recent version of Vivaldi. I am using the latest version from the Manjaro Official repository since there is no Flatpack version available at this time.
Of note:
I am a heavy user of Workspaces (10) and have at least 3 tabs per Workspace.
If you downgraded the version temporarily and submitted it as a bug, would that help?
What I found out:
When I switch to a new Vivaldi User Profile the CPU does not run hot and there is no issue! So, it seems to be an issue related to my main Vivaldi User Profile, extensions, workspaces, number of tabs, or something else (for that specific profile)!
I'm glad to see you found a way to fix it. For some reason, having a lot of tabs open can cause excessive use of RAM in a browser. So, maybe that was why the overheating happened. Sometimes, extensions can mess things up too because they're not always coded to be efficient for the CPU.
You can hibernate background tabs in Vivaldi, which is supposed to help out with CPU usage, so if you tried that on your main account, perhaps that could also help the overheating.
I restarted Vivaldi with all extensions disabled and the issue is still present. I thought Tabs were hibernated by default until you clicked on the tab to activate it? I will look to see how to hibernate tabs now...
mib3berlin
@sdrocker
Hi, check if lazy loading is enabled:
I have all these settings disabled and my laptop is silent and use 0-1% CPU.
Check the internal task manager if a tab cause this, you can open it with Shift+Esc.
You can add a shortcut to hibernate inactive workspaces:
vivaldi://settings/keyboard/ > Workspaces:
Enable memory saver:
Open chrome://settings/performance and enable it.
With a chromium flag you can enable a time setting for the memory saver:
vivaldi://flags/#memory-saver-multi-state-mode
Cheers, mib
I had a constant 50% CPU usage. Fixed with disabling the feeds. Not great but saved me 45% CPU usage (from 50 to 5).
Well, I created a new user profile and everything is running fine again. I did have some RSS feeds setup on my old profile which I don't have on my new profile...
@sdrocker I was suffering from high CPU usage and sluggish performance as well and what helped for me was to delete old browsing history. Since then the browser is running smoothly again.