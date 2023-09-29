We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Command Chain not working consistently
-
I put together a command chain to open a new tab (my start page) and tile it with the page i'm on.
Testing the chain worked great. It also works as I'd like most of the time. But sometimes it only opens up the new tab. Then when I close that tab, what has tiled is the tab I started from and the tab next to it. Any ideas why this would be?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jaunny See Settings, Tabs, Tab Features, Tab Selection:Include Active Tab in Initial Selection
Then, you can simplify your Command Chain:
- New Tab
- Select Previous Tab
- Delay 150
- Tile Vertically
-
@Pesala I tried what you suggested and that opens a new tab all by itself and tiles the tab I was last on with the tab before it. The way I have the command chain structured works GREAT...... some of the time. I'm just wondering why it isn't working all the time as I've described above.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@jaunny You need a delay after the New Tab command. The other delay may not be necessary.