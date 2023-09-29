@yeswap

Do you mean I broke some rule?

Or for me to create posts in another category (whether the iOS section/category was not created to discuss the browser on iOS?)

In the "general" category — chaos happening

And in that general category, developers won't get confused about the platforms? Who asks for what and where to which platform they asks. If you can add/implement some function on iOS, then developers should automatically add the same function to another platform (unless it is prohibited by the rules of Google or Apple [Vivaldi cannot look the same on iOS and on Android])

Or do you want to say that in the general category, developers pay more attention to posts and if I write a post in the general category, the functions that I ask they are more likely to perform?

Or does it all depend on the likes? — then it's bad!

Because people can like something stupid or unnecessary for the browser (for example, everything related to crypto) and then what? Will Vivaldi add this to his browser? (I even read a post from Vivaldi that they are against crypto and I am also against it, because I understand that it is and etc. and most people do not understand)

So what I'm talking about — that you don't have to look at likes, no matter how many people supported something, but you need to look at WHAT people ask for — and if this function improves the browser (makes the browser faster [you can do this or that action faster] will make the browser more convenient [for example, you will not need to pull your finger to the top of the screen, press one button and then press another button again to refresh the page]) and again, if the requested functions improves the browser, then and only then you need to implement it.

P.s.

And if you need to say that the application needs to be improved, let alone ask to improve the app — it's weird