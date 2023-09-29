We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Snapshot 6.3.3139.12 crash when opening pages that run like it's own separate app
Aaron Translator
Please try the latest snapshot 6.4.3149.7
@Aaron It's not in the Play store yet
Aaron Translator
Sorry! sorry! I didn't notice you said Android.
The Android version has not been updated yet.
mib3berlin
@mikewin
Hi, I can reproduce the crash in 6.3.3139.12 but not in an internal 6.4 build.
There was some fixes about PWA's lately, please wait for the next snapshot.
Cheers, mib
nellaiseemai
Yes. I can confirm this on Android 13.
6.3.3139.12 Vivaldi latest Snapshot
sunsetblvd
Do you guys have any information on when the new version will be up?
It seems like vivaldi webview is just not working, any apps that try to open links in an in-app browser crashes, tried multiple apps and all of them resulted in crashing.
Some apps don't allow opening links in browser(aka reddit) and this issue is driving me nuts.
I know I can just enable chrome but i really don't want to.
Thanks in advance.
Edit: I think it's custom tabs, not webview
mib3berlin
@sunsetblvd
Hi, there is no rule how often snapshots for Android are published but we had 3 snapshots in September so I guess next week is time for a new one.
Cheers, mib