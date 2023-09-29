Fixes for email and calendar are always good.

Can confirm that previously unrendered invites in mail messages do now render, at least on a 2 message sample that I saved for testing.

Still have many messages with attachment problems.

This one shows 2 attachments in mail list but no attachment for downloading:

Another:



And have one that shows no attachment in both message list and message but seeing the raw message I have:

Content-Type: image/png; name="image001.png"

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image001.png"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64

Content-ID: <f53f8dde0d7d96fd_0.1>

X-Attachment-Id: f53f8dde0d7d96fd_0.1

followed by the base64 coded image.

In all those cases I have to use webmail to access the images.