Return of the big changelog – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3149.7
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot we have a big bunch of fixes (we know you have been waiting), and a major Chromium bump. Have a great weekend!
I had forgotten how easy it is
Aaron Translator
oh! second!
oh! 6.4!
Oh and yes we did just up the version number to 6.4… don’t read too much into that, we will explain later.
I wonder if it has something to do with the iOS release, since that was released with version 6.3.
Beholder4096
I had a dream with Jon today. Told him I really like the way you guys operate. Told him old Opera was great too. He is a really nice guy, never met him another way.
More dream content:
I also told him about the pet bugs I have, he immediately assigned them personally and started dealing with them. There was a weird "screensaver bug" that was "mine" which I do not recognize in woke state.
In the dream he made a suggestion that you will make a "pet bug" version where only pet bugs will be fixed. No new features otherwise. Pet bugs would be recognized this way: users who originally reported them would be adding "this is a pet bug" to the bug report system via email (=retrospectively).
What a weird technical dream... But I met Jon.
Fixes for email and calendar are always good.
Can confirm that previously unrendered invites in mail messages do now render, at least on a 2 message sample that I saved for testing.
Still have many messages with attachment problems.
This one shows 2 attachments in mail list but no attachment for downloading:
Another:
And have one that shows no attachment in both message list and message but seeing the raw message I have:
Content-Type: image/png; name="image001.png"
Content-Disposition: inline; filename="image001.png"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
Content-ID: <f53f8dde0d7d96fd_0.1>
X-Attachment-Id: f53f8dde0d7d96fd_0.1
followed by the base64 coded image.
In all those cases I have to use webmail to access the images.
@Beholder4096
one of my petbugs was smashed with this version (VB-77569)
Attention macOS users: I'm pretty sure that you will require macOS 10.15 or higher to install this build due to the Chromium 118 base.
Chromium 116 was the last to support macOS 10.13 and 10.14
mib3berlin
@Durtro
Hi, the fix work only on new mails, if I understand correctly, there is a new report to fix the issue for all mails: VB-100278
Cheers, mib
9th
With the Chromium 118 bump will that drop some older macOS versions?
@xyzzy: Yeah I think it was Chromium 117 that dropped support for some older macOS versions
Using this release on Windows 11, my default search engine (DDG) reverts to Bing after each search. Verified in Guest and new user profile (created specifically for testing this issue).
[Speed Dial]
https://imgur.com/2vtgFJL
go to any folder and back
-
@chas4: Yes, the Chromium team actually removed code specific to supporting macOS 10.13 and 10.14.
See https://groups.google.com/a/chromium.org/g/chromium-dev/c/z-d1QfKuoBU and https://crbug.com/1410851 for more info.
So far so good, no crashy crashy no breaky breaky
I'm looking forward to @yngve 's vivisection of the privacy sandbox, looks like it's not in this one, but soon
mib3berlin
@x-15a2
Hi, please open a new thread in the snapshot section, these posts gets lost in the release threads very quick.
I can test this on Windows 11 later.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Set DDG as default, update, default search engine does not change in a used profile, Windows 11.
I use only the address bar for search, do you use the search field?
[BUG]: Fresh profile, drag 2 SD tiles onto 1 other to create a SD folder with 3 tiles, click the folder, watch blank thumbnails
(happens in my default SD too if I just click a SD folder right after launch)
@mib3berlin for the attachment problems I have, I did save the eml files from one vivaldi instance and imported them into another. The problem remained. I'm assuming that the raw message is fine so that should work.
Anyway I think vivaldi should have a resync/refetch option for accounts because deleting an account is a brute force solution in my view and it wouldn't work anyway in pop3. For pop3 or local accounts a resync from disk should be available.
[Extensions] Popup appears shrunk (VB-99147)
[Speed Dial] Navigation sorting update (VB-41145)
I hope not having misunderstood these
Updated on Kubuntu.