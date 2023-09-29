I've got Sync set up on my W11 desktop Vivaldi, on my iPad 10th generation and on my iPhone SE Generation 3.

On both iOS devices, I get "Sync is Active", and the desktop is telling me that it's active/has downloaded/uploaded. I am trying to sync everything.

However, when I look at Bookmarks on both iOS devices, none of my many desktop bookmarks are there. I have the default Vivaldi Speed Dials which come with the iOS download, and under "Bookmarks", a Vivaldi folder with 3 Vivaldi bookmarks, and a few others (AliExpress, Amazon, eBay etc.) but not a single one of my desktop

bookmarks.

What, if anything, am I doing wrong?