We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Syncing desktop to ios device
-
How do you sync your desktop Vivaldi browser with the IOS device?
-
Enable Sync in Settings in Vivaldi the desktop and then do the same in the iOS app
-
-
I've got Sync set up on my W11 desktop Vivaldi, on my iPad 10th generation and on my iPhone SE Generation 3.
On both iOS devices, I get "Sync is Active", and the desktop is telling me that it's active/has downloaded/uploaded. I am trying to sync everything.
However, when I look at Bookmarks on both iOS devices, none of my many desktop bookmarks are there. I have the default Vivaldi Speed Dials which come with the iOS download, and under "Bookmarks", a Vivaldi folder with 3 Vivaldi bookmarks, and a few others (AliExpress, Amazon, eBay etc.) but not a single one of my desktop
bookmarks.
What, if anything, am I doing wrong?
-
@Mawkin said in Syncing desktop to ios device:
I've got Sync set up on my W11 desktop Vivaldi, on my iPad 10th generation and on my iPhone SE Generation 3.
On both iOS devices, I get "Sync is Active", and the desktop is telling me that it's active/has downloaded/uploaded. I am trying to sync everything.
However, when I look at Bookmarks on both iOS devices, none of my many desktop bookmarks are there. I have the default Vivaldi Speed Dials which come with the iOS download, and under "Bookmarks", a Vivaldi folder with 3 Vivaldi bookmarks, and a few others (AliExpress, Amazon, eBay etc.) but not a single one of my desktop
bookmarks.
What, if anything, am I doing wrong?
I've managed to sync to the iPhone by restarting the device, and relogging into Vivaldi sync on it. However, the iPad has synced just the Bookmarks Toolbar from the desktop Vivaldi.
Maybe this is because it takes more time to sync on that device?
-
@Mawkin said in Syncing desktop to ios device:
@Mawkin said in Syncing desktop to ios device:
I've got Sync set up on my W11 desktop Vivaldi, on my iPad 10th generation and on my iPhone SE Generation 3.
On both iOS devices, I get "Sync is Active", and the desktop is telling me that it's active/has downloaded/uploaded. I am trying to sync everything.
However, when I look at Bookmarks on both iOS devices, none of my many desktop bookmarks are there. I have the default Vivaldi Speed Dials which come with the iOS download, and under "Bookmarks", a Vivaldi folder with 3 Vivaldi bookmarks, and a few others (AliExpress, Amazon, eBay etc.) but not a single one of my desktop
bookmarks.
What, if anything, am I doing wrong?
I've managed to sync to the iPhone by restarting the device, and relogging into Vivaldi sync on it. However, the iPad has synced just the Bookmarks Toolbar from the desktop Vivaldi.
Maybe this is because it takes more time to sync on that device?
Answering my own question, I now have my Bookmarks synced on iPhone and iPad. I think the reason for them not appearing for a while is that I have a large number of bookmarks, and it thus took some time for them to sync.