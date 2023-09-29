We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mail configuration disappeared
6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I have a separate profile to handle multiple mail accounts. For some reason, there are no mail accounts configured (out of the blue). I'm told to add my first mail account. I can see under the profile folder that I have a mail folder with many .eml files. Is there a way to get the mail configuration back? I only have a backup for the Default profile.
@lyondc
Hi, a user report this Yesterday, a system restart solve this issue, I would try this first.
You can delete the mail database but it only work on IMAP and you have to fetch all mails again.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your response! I did try the restart but it didn't work. I guess I'll have to reconnect all the email accounts and make sure I have a daily backup the profile folder.
@lyondc
Can you see the mail accounts in Settings > Mail?
Really a strange issue, I update several Vivaldi installs with some mail accounts but they doesn't disappear.
You can try to move the folder
Default\Storage\ext
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
to a save place, Vivaldi create a new database at next start.
It read all information in Mail and in Preferences, there are the mails and accounts stored.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the assistance. I could not see any accounts in Settings > Mail. Just vanished (had about 10). I tried moving the Default/Storage/ext folder and saw it was recreated but no accounts showed up. It seems my only option is to recreate the account configurations and then keep the folder backed up.
DragonOfLuck
Hey there,
i got a similar problem here. All mail accounts are just gone after starting the computer. Also e-mail was deactivated.
Now i activated it, and i cant even add mail accounts.
It asks for the mail, then for the password, and then... just nothing happens.
proves connection, and then asks for password again.
Restart vivaldi and computer didn`t change anything.
@DragonOfLuck
We had reports third party security software block adding mail accounts, cleaning software is also evil.
On a friends PC Avast was blocking to add any mail accounts, no message, no error, it simply want work.
This can happen after an update of Vivaldi and/or the AV software.
If you use one disable it for a test, this was working with Avast.
Cheers, mib
gmg Vivaldi Team
@DragonOfLuck
What version are you running? (Can open vivaldi://about/ to see the version)
Does it matter what type of account you're setting up? Vivaldi.net, gmail, outlook, something else?
Are you using a simple password, app password or OAuth to sign in?
Edit: (Bonus question) Do the account show up in the the settings under the mail section?
DragonOfLuck
Hey, Im running Version 6.2.3105.58.
I can`t add any account, and tried with password as well as with OAuth.
Accounts don`t show up in the settings.
I never had problems like this.
Well, i just changed to a seperate mail-programm.
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
Ok, two things...
Can you check the console for errors when adding an account?
And just for testing purposes can you set up a small mail account in another profile to see if it works?