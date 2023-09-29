We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Deleting emails
boondockbob
How can I delete a block of emails without having to individually open each one to delete it?
Aaron Translator
Try selete more messages by Ctrl/Shift + leftclick. Just like Windows filemanager.
yojimbo274064400
Alternatively, select highlighted option shown below to toggle selection checkbox or use other options shown: