'Close the Tabs Bottom' button sometimes missing
petrhavlicek
For some reason, the "Close the Tabs Bottom" button is sometimes not displayed. Why is this happening? I noticed this a few versions back and it's quite annoying.
Pesala Ambassador
@petrhavlicek That is expected if the last tab is active, because there are no tabs below the current tab.
pauloaguia Translator
@Pesala said in 'Close the Tabs Bottom' button sometimes missing:
That is expected if the last tab is active
That doesn't seem to be the case in the snapshot that was posted with the original message....
petrhavlicek
@Pesala I click on the third tab from the top. If it was the last tab, I would understand. But this way, I often accidentally delete the tabs from that point up because the expected button is missing.