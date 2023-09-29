We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
High battery consumption
TelmoVieira
iOS version: 17.0.2
Vivaldi Build: 6.3.3127.27
Since installing the stable version yesterday I have noticed that with just a few minutes of configuring the browser and using it for a while the percentage of battery used has increased significantly, up to ~30%, also heating up a little, even with just 1/2 tabs open. Is the Vivaldi team aware of this issue? Is anyone facing the same problem?
Univer0325
Should be known as it’s been reported and replied from the Vivaldi Team.
TelmoVieira
@Univer0325 Thank you for the input. I read that thread, but since it was regarding the beta version I assumed the problem was solved on the final version. Guess we’ll have to wait for some updates.