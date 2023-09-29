We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
A masterpiece
HeavensSheriff
I hadn‘t expected to be in need of just another iOS-Safari skinning browser.
But Vivaldi really stands out. I’ve tried Firefox (Focus), Opera, DDG, Brave, Edge and even Safari itself. But none of them has convinced me like Vivaldi does, even so much, that I‘ve returned to Vivaldi on desktop, especially as Opera One is such a disappointment overall.
Browsing on my iPhone and on my iPad is really fun again. And I haven‘t run into any quirks, so far. Congratulation, Vivaldi team - you did it.
HeavensSheriff
Unfortunately, the desktop version on my MacBook is really buggy. Half of the menu buttons won't work. Opening a private window by right-clicking in the dock makes Vivaldi crash. I'd say that the iOS version in a way is already even better than the desktop version. I'm thinking about switching to Firefox or going back to Opera for a more pleasant experience on desktop.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thank you for your kind words @HeavensSheriff! I forwarded your first message to the team and they loved it.
Our dev has been working on a fix with the Vivaldi menu, that only seems to affect users, who have already updated to macOS Sonoma. We hope to release it soon.
As for the crash, please report it, following the instructions here: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-macos/.
HeavensSheriff
@jane-n I like the iOS version so much, I‘m not going to leave any time soon.