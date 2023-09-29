Thank you for your kind words @HeavensSheriff! I forwarded your first message to the team and they loved it.

Our dev has been working on a fix with the Vivaldi menu, that only seems to affect users, who have already updated to macOS Sonoma. We hope to release it soon.

As for the crash, please report it, following the instructions here: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-macos/.