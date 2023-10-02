We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Tab Layout/Stacked Tabs
I dont really know if its called stacked tabs, but having the option to choose how the tabs are displayed would be neat. I see a lot of threads about moving the adress bar to the bottom, and agree, because phones are getting bigger, but my thumb remains the same. And this is also my problem with tabs. I hate the grid layout Safari and Chrome introduced, and miss that simple stacked tab layout. My thumb cant reach the top most left tabs, as of now
magentowizard
I would love if there was an option to move the tabs to the bottom of the browser.
MakingVivaldiBetter
@Itkovian Some phone companies have forgotten that thumbs cannot spontaneously grow to match the size of titan phones…
I would like the option to pin tabs, whether they are at the top or the bottom of the screen!