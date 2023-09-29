With the privacy features in Vivaldi do I still need to use a VPN or will Vivaladi hide my IP address when downloading, visiting NRK.no on my computer while visiting my parents in the US etc?

I am wondering if the privacy features in Vivaldi, Brave and other similar browsers will make VPN's obsolete, or something that one just might not need to use any longer.

I came across this blog post but I am still not certain:

https://vivaldi.com/blog/vpns-proxies-privacy/

Now if I should use a VPN that for instance contain a USA and Norway location which VPN should I use that is ether free or has a one time cost.... I really did not mean to create this into a which VPN service to use thread....