Contest alert: now it's your turn to take a bite out of the apple.
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi on iOS is here, and we're celebrating with a fun and exciting contest!
Participate for a chance to win a gift card for the Vivaldi Store!
Click here to read all the details.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Nice idea
Many thanks
Boa sorte a todos
and the best: as an Androidler I can participate at this contest
ingolftopf Ambassador
@derDay
Quite accurate