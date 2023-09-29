We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
three-finger lookup of words
eyelessjerry
Cannot three-finger click on a word to get a popup from Dictionary about the word, as instead the Dictionary app is opened, which is not what happens in any other web browser and I use it a lot, so cannot really use Vivaldi when I need this functionality, nor can I find a way to make Vivaldi adhere to standard behavior here. Something I have overlooked or is it a bug/feature?