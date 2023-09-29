After using Opera for a while and trying Edge, I've come back to Vivaldi recently, especially because of its wonderful new iOS app.

But I've seen that Opera and Edge can have a much wider space for their sidebars than Vivaldi for its webpanels.

So if you have Google Calendar in the webpanel it's not complete in Vivaldi as in Edge. Same applies to WhatsApp as compared to Opera.

At the moment it seems Vivaldi has around 60% screen width whereas Opera and Edge can be opened up to 80% I guess.

I'd be happy, if Vivaldi were the same.