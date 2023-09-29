We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Pitch black theme
Hello everyone,
I don't seem to find in the settings a pitch black theme for the browser, I only seem to find a "dark" mode which is some sort of very dark grey and still hurts my eyes.
How can I enable a full 100% black theme, on the tabs, browser menus, etc ?
Thank you
mib2berlin
Hi, full black hurt my eyes but you can check the Themes page of Vivaldi:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/browse?s=black
True Black Remastered seems to be a good start.
The menus are depend on you Window theme.
Cheers, mib
Thank you very much, well on very bad screens gray is even more white than it should be, so true black is the perfect solution, thank youfor the link