@DoctorG said in Password timeout is very short:

@CalebM This is a restriction of the website you are visiting. My interest: how long is the period of time you have to retype the password?

Let me tell you why I think that isn't always true. I installed a shopping cart on my internet site. For years, the administrative end of the site allowed me to work on the site for hours without the password expiring, but now it expires after thirty minutes -- and I haven't done anything to change the site.

I need to go into the code for my shopping cart to see if there is some parameter that I can change. I just wanted to check first to see if the browser might be at fault. I should also try a different browser to see what happens.