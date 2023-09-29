We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Password timeout is very short
A couple of my sites ask me to retype my password after an interval. On some of those sites, the interval is very short. Is this a function of Vivaldi, or of the site? Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@CalebM This is a restriction of the website you are visiting.
My interest: how long is the period of time you have to retype the password?
Let me tell you why I think that isn't always true. I installed a shopping cart on my internet site. For years, the administrative end of the site allowed me to work on the site for hours without the password expiring, but now it expires after thirty minutes -- and I haven't done anything to change the site.
I need to go into the code for my shopping cart to see if there is some parameter that I can change. I just wanted to check first to see if the browser might be at fault. I should also try a different browser to see what happens.
DoctorG Ambassador
@CalebM A password does not expire. Do you mean the authentication by a cookie or a extra token added in authentication form or shopping cart?
Do you use any security/privacy related extension in Vivaldi or a external security tool or cleaner which causes this expiration of cookies?
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Yes, I understand that passwords don't [normally] expire. I'm just saying that the site keeps asking me to re-enter my password every thirty minutes. If the thirty minutes is up while I am making revisions on a product page, those revisions are lost. I don't think I'm using any extensions in Vivaldi at all.
DoctorG Ambassador
Check on extension page with Ctrl+Shift+E.
Which shop software is this? Any demo access to such site for a test?
Test with Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Does that "logout" happen with Firefox or Edge, too?
The shop software is OpenCart. I can post on their forum too, but my version of the software is extremely old.
I'll try different browsers. I don't even have FireFox any more because they turned it into nagware.
I'm going to bed. I'll come back to this later. Thank you for your help.