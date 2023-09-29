We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
New browser crash automatically
On certain websites, vivaldi browser exit automatically. Example, I go to indeed.com to do a job search. Upon enter, vivaldi browser exited it auto. Is this a feature to protect user from entering harmful website, if so where and how can I disable this feature? Anyone having this issue too?
@chewylee said in New browser crash automatically:
Anyone having this issue too?
Nope.
mib3berlin
@chewylee
Hi, please add your Vivaldi, OS version.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
The guest seems to run fine. Only why I use my account screen, it'll start to closing the window. My version: Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 Window
Univer0325
@chewylee My guess is that the website data is corrupt. Try clearing your cache. You’ll might need to clear your cookies also if that doesn’t work.
DoctorG Ambassador
@chewylee Had you tried
- Open Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E) in one tab (T1)
- Disable all extensions
- Open web site in next tab (T2)
- Enable a extension in T1
- Reload tab T2
- Redo 4 to 5 until crash appears, then you have caught the extension which causes crash
I seem to be having the same issues. I have tried the above steps, but even with these steps the crashes do not stop. I have also reset all my settings, with the same issues persisting. My crash logs tell me they have an exception code of 0xc0000005 on Windows 11 and Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54
Thanks guys. I tried @Univer0325 method and it work. Seems like something was messing up in the cache and history. I just cleared everything, include history. It seems to resolved my issue. @protonas you might want to try clearing everything in your vivaldi broswer history. Start fresh.
Univer0325
@protonas Seems like something is corrupted with your Vivaldi Browser.
Had you tried doing this? https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10388/refreshing-or-cleaning-your-profile
