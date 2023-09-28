We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi upgrade has taken away my (gmail) which I have always kept on my browser panel.
Pesala Ambassador
@DonSkoe If you mean the icon for the built-in email client, that only appears on the first window opened.
If you use Gmail as a web panel, that won't normally be removed on upgrading. Tell us more about your version, and how you upgraded.