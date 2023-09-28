We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Text/Font size or page zoom setting
i am wondering if there is such a setting to resize the text/font or the whole page so that you get more permanent zoomed out experience, because i dont like the default 100% that makes everything huge. If there is no such thing i would like to request it, where can i do that if so?
Below are images from Safari demonstrating what i mean with 100%, 75% and 50% zoom
https://imageupload.io/N8HYZtycXzv24Lg
https://imageupload.io/61Z5VNHNPcPmw7K
https://imageupload.io/74TPKj7TPFQSFTP
GrayIsGrey
I came here after installing and seeing how crammed everything is.
Safari allows you to reduce the size of the viewable page so you get that wide angle view, that allows you to see the big picture. This is a must have, as the default view even when switching back and forth between mobile and desktop is just to telephoto.
I can’t believe during all that beta testing that this wasn’t even discussed, and didn’t even get in the final release.
Please add this feature.