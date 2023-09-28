I came here after installing and seeing how crammed everything is.

Safari allows you to reduce the size of the viewable page so you get that wide angle view, that allows you to see the big picture. This is a must have, as the default view even when switching back and forth between mobile and desktop is just to telephoto.

I can’t believe during all that beta testing that this wasn’t even discussed, and didn’t even get in the final release.

Please add this feature.