Better Memory Management
It would be great to have a better memory management option similar to Microsoft Edge. It barely uses 1 gig of memory even with 20 to 30 tabs open.
mib2berlin
@karanjz
Hi, memory is there to use it.
If you low on memory you can enable the memory saver.
Open chrome://settings/performance
If you enable a flag you can set a time when the saving start.
vivaldi://flags/#memory-saver-multi-state-mode
Windows 11 add a new eco mode, Vivaldi use this too.
Cheers, mib
Well true that! And thanks for these links. They seem to be hepful to better manage the system resources
edwardp Ambassador
@mib2berlin Didn't know that existed. I wonder if it will help with the Jitsi issues...
jorgefilho
@mib2berlin I didn't know that, I'm going to test it on my work computer, it only has 4GB of RAM, it will be a great help.
Thanks for the tip.
edwardp Ambassador
@mib2berlin I turned Memory Saver on in the Linux release and turned Hardware Acceleration off.
It is noticably faster. No issues to report.
The Jitsi test is next week.
Thanks for the tip.