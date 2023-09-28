We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Full Screen View wont work on Mac
All of a sudden, after having Vivaldi for a couple years, it will not go into FULL SCREEN VIEW on my Mac when I click the command in the View section. I re-downloaded the app again and tried,,,no luck. Nothing happens. When I use another browser I have no problems toggling between full and partial screen views. It's just Vivaldi that won't accept the prompt. Any ideas what's up?
Any extensions?
Nothing new. Not sure which extensions you're thinking of. FYI, I don't use Safari at all - have only been using Vivaldi. Since I can't get full screen now, I've been using Chrome.