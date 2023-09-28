We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mail stopped working
The email suddenly stopped working in my browser. I can't see the folders anymore. This is all that i can see. Should i try to reinstall the browser to get the email to work again?
mib2berlin
@jussir80
Hi, reinstall does nothing in most cases, it doesn't touch you user data.
Can you check Settings > Mail > Server ?
It should show:
I would try to restart the system first.
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and the Mail provider.
Do you have a backup of your profile?
If no make one, the path of your profile is shown in Help > About.
Thank you for the answer, I restarted the computer and it all seem to work normally now.
Here is the info that you asked.
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3448)
Mail provider: Outlook
mib2berlin
@jussir80
Maybe a Vivaldi instance was still running in the background, the UI can be blocked then.
Disable apps running in the background, you can reach this setting in the nativ Chromium settings, open: chrome://settings/system/
