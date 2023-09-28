Just installed VIV stand alone.

And I know, I just spent an hour 1/2 going through everything in RECIEVED and put labels on everything. I just checked the RECIEVED tab, and theres a whole bunch of emails with labels missing, that I know FOR SURE, I labeled...

I went email by email, looking at the addresses and making sure they were labeled correctly, to now there's a WHOLE BUNCH that's no longer labeled.

I wonder if I could go back to Opera 12 and use it's mail client? hmmmmm??

Thanks!

Specs:

(As of 9/19/23)

Windows 10 PRO

Local Account ( Standard User)

16 GB of Ram.

WD Blue SN570 NVMe 1000.20 GB SSD

Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-7100T CPU @ 3.40 GHz

VIV Stand Alone

Fastmail W/ Custom Domain

MailWasher Pro ( Set up with IMAP w/ 2 step password)

IMAP Account in VIV ( Set up with IMAP w/ 2 step password)