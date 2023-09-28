We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Tags missing after spending an hour 1/2 labeling EVERYTHING.
Just installed VIV stand alone.
And I know, I just spent an hour 1/2 going through everything in RECIEVED and put labels on everything. I just checked the RECIEVED tab, and theres a whole bunch of emails with labels missing, that I know FOR SURE, I labeled...
I went email by email, looking at the addresses and making sure they were labeled correctly, to now there's a WHOLE BUNCH that's no longer labeled.
I wonder if I could go back to Opera 12 and use it's mail client? hmmmmm??
Thanks!
Specs:
(As of 9/19/23)
Windows 10 PRO
Local Account ( Standard User)
16 GB of Ram.
WD Blue SN570 NVMe 1000.20 GB SSD
Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-7100T CPU @ 3.40 GHz
VIV Stand Alone
Fastmail W/ Custom Domain
MailWasher Pro ( Set up with IMAP w/ 2 step password)
IMAP Account in VIV ( Set up with IMAP w/ 2 step password)
I JUST NOTICED SOMETHING that Opera 12 WILL DO that Vivaldi Mail WON'T
I noticed that, in OPERA 12, even though all of my emails are in Fastmail's Archive folder, I can still label them, and the emails will show up under the labels.
But in VIV, if your emails are marked as ARCHIVED and you label them, the emails WILL NOT show up under what you labeled them!
Thanks!
Pesala Ambassador
@CWM030 It seems to me that you have already dismissed Vivaldi's email client before testing it properly.
I labelled a number of bugs as Willnotdo. They do show up under the label if I enable the Archived button.
@Pesala Well, after I closed out of my stand alone copy of Viv and re-opened it, there were A LOT of emails that did not have labels, that I know I sat there for an hour 1/2 opening and closing each email to make sure they were labled right!
Thanks!
