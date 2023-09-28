We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Quick search engine changing
MakingVivaldiBetter
When you search something would be cool to quickly choose searching engine by clicking in that button what I selected/show in screenshot: https://mega.nz/file/HToHBDIC#Ps400_ZcxZYw5M15s3osgZw_PKW-BteidSjUwudnkUc
Sometimes it's useful and you won't need to go into the settings and choose another search engine there, and then after searching, go back again to the settings and choose back to your favorite search engine or what you use the most