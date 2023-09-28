We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
what are the terms of service for the Lingvanex server run by Vivaldi
I couldn't find this info anywhere.
What I'm most interested in:
- Is the data I send to be translated stored?
- Is the data I send to be translated used for the training of ML models?
@j12i Because it is hosted by vivaldi, it uses the same privacy policy as the rest of vivaldi, which you can find here: https://vivaldi.com/privacy/
As I understand it, vivaldi is just using a model developed by lingvanex, that means what you send there does not help to improve it. Selected text gets sent there, is translated, sent back, and then it is forgotten by the server.