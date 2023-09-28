We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Automatically open new start page tab
-
MakingVivaldiBetter
When you close all the tabs, Vivaldi need to automatically create a new start page tab
Because when you close all the tabs, the Vivaldi remains in the menu where you can switch between tabs/incognito mode, etc.
(If this is feature and not bug, please make it possible to choose that after all tabs are closed so that a new one is created automatically)