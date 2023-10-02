We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Share "Notes" in just simple text
MakingVivaldiBetter
Share notes in just simple text (to other app like message)
Because now Vivaldi shares notes like document in .txt format (and I can save it to my Files app and that's all)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I just tested note sharing on iOS and sharing a note to e.g. Messages or Mail shared it as text not as a file.
yojimbo274064400
I also cannot reproduce this issue and see same results as jane-n. If this is still an issue for you then please consider posting detailed steps to help reproduce it.
MakingVivaldiBetter
@jane-n
Here https://mega.nz/file/zahRGQwb#TEhaFcDRn30KSikknu6g9lZ045y1u9_11-18b17n8ag
I demonstrated on the screen rec
At 0:05 you can see WHERE you can send the "Note" (and by the way, there is NOT even a "Copy" button by Apple, which is also strange)
(You can see above the "AirDrop" Vivaldi icon and that's all)
And when at 0:21 I select and send just the text, there are many more options where to send the text
(You can see above the "AirDrop" Text icon and the text I've copied)
iOS 15.7.5 iPhone 7+
Vivaldi 6.3.3137.27
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for the video recording. I'll convert this topic to a feature request.
PS! I'll move some of your other topics as well. If you have more feature requests, please post them in Mobile Feature Requests category with the tag
iOS.
Bugs and general iOS topics can be discussed in Vivaldi on iOS category.
