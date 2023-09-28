Description

After new version installation, when the browser is launched the opened windows are not restored to the default. Have a windows open. Run check for update and download the update. It will ask to install the newer version by closing existing instances of Vivaldi browser.

What was expected?

Post installation, Vivaldi browser is expected to relaunch itself and also resume browsing with the tabs that were open before closing.

What was obtained?

Had to launch Vivaldi manually. It appears like a simple standard launch.

Vivaldi Bug Catalog Reference Number

VB-100348