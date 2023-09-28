We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[Bug VB-100348] After new version installation, when the browser is launched the opened windows are not restored to the default
lavanyadeepak
Description
After new version installation, when the browser is launched the opened windows are not restored to the default. Have a windows open. Run check for update and download the update. It will ask to install the newer version by closing existing instances of Vivaldi browser.
What was expected?
Post installation, Vivaldi browser is expected to relaunch itself and also resume browsing with the tabs that were open before closing.
What was obtained?
Had to launch Vivaldi manually. It appears like a simple standard launch.
Vivaldi Bug Catalog Reference Number
VB-100348
Pesala Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak It is recommended to ask in the forum before submitting a bug report.
By default, the browser starts up with the Last Session, and does this after an update.
If your Vivaldi did not, there is probably a reason for that, but it may be a setting, or an extension that causes it - not necessarily a bug.
My Vivaldi Stable reloaded the tabs that I had open on restarting after the update.
lavanyadeepak
Sure @Pesala I would ensure to take note of this in future.
Pesala Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak Which option do you have enabled in Settings, General, Startup?
On checking for updates, a dialog appears showing that an update is available, and asking if you wish to apply the update. If you accept, it will close Vivaldi and launch the installer.