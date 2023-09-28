Description:

These days browser software (mostly) do not have an option explicitly to check for version updates. They are equipped to check later versions periodically and/or when you click Help -> About, the specified screen implicitly does a check for version update and provides an option to download the newer one.

What is Expected?

Vivaldi Help Screen to check for versions and/or automatically download the newer version.

What is being Found?

Vivaldi on Windows seems to be having an option like Help -> Check for Updates. This seems to be out of sync with current day browsers.

Vivaldi Bug Catalog Reference Number:

VB-100347