Potential Usability Bug (VB-100347) -- Update Check on Windows -- Not a common Feature Across Browser Landscape
-
lavanyadeepak
Description:
These days browser software (mostly) do not have an option explicitly to check for version updates. They are equipped to check later versions periodically and/or when you click Help -> About, the specified screen implicitly does a check for version update and provides an option to download the newer one.
What is Expected?
Vivaldi Help Screen to check for versions and/or automatically download the newer version.
What is being Found?
Vivaldi on Windows seems to be having an option like Help -> Check for Updates. This seems to be out of sync with current day browsers.
Vivaldi Bug Catalog Reference Number:
VB-100347
-
mib2berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi, I don´t understand, Vivaldi is updated with your distribution update as most apps on Linux.
I update to Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 stable a few minutes ago and I think this is not a bug.
Cheers, mib
-
@lavanyadeepak Hi, this is not a valid bug report. Things are not bugs just because Vivaldi does things different than other browsers. This is how they've chosen to do things. You can agree or disagree, but it's not a bug.
Personally, I prefer it this way, as I can quickly check for updates using the keyboard. Alt+H, U. Instead of going to a Help page and clicking Update.
-
lavanyadeepak
Sure @Pathduck . Thank you for the clarification. Actually I was comparing it with the Firefox and a bunch of similar Chromium Browsers. Hence brought the same to your kind attention.
-
lavanyadeepak
@mib2berlin Yes. I got the update on my Windows 11 and Linux too. On a lighter note, the installation on Linux is seamless but for Windows it unnecessarily needs to be responded with the UAC prompt.
-
mib2berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Then you don´t have the default install but "For all users", this need admin rights so the update need it too.