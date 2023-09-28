We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Web video floating window playback
I hope vivaldi can add the function of small window playback and automatically float playback when the video website window is left. You can refer to the effect of yandex browser. Small windows can be freely resized or stopped. This is very advantageous for tablets, as it is not picture-in-picture that requires clicking to hover, and is limited on some websites.
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/44937/one-button-picture-in-picture-pip-with-buttons-like-desktop Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
