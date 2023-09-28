We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Drag & Drop of tabs - Windows panel vs. Tab bar
RadekPilich
This doesn't make sense to me:
When I have two windows opened:
- drag and dropping a tab from one tab bar to the tab bar in the OTHER window with a different workspace active MOVES the tab
- drag and dropping a tab from a tab bar into a different workspace through a windows panel within the SAME Vivaldi window COPIES the tab
What the hell?
If anything, I would expect it to work the other way around.
In any case, I would prefer / expect the tabs to be MOVED in both cases.