URL's saved to speed dial and bookmarks are converted to lowercase, leading to errors.
-
janvangessel
Hi Guys
I've posted this before in relation to the preview browser, this post refers to the new final version 6.3.3137.27
Would love to start using Vivaldi as the default on IOS as as I already do on my desktop but I have one problem thats holding me back. Every URL I use that has uppercase letters in it is converted to lowercase the moment I save it to the speed dial or bookmarks.
Here is an example http://orca.directemar.cl/Meteo/
(this is just a local weather station run by the Chilean Navy.)
Note the capital M in meteo, when it gets converted to lowercase (like when I save it in speed dial) it results in an error from the server every time when using the speed dial.
Otherwise ... nicely done!
ps. it works perfectly fine when I copy and paste the url with the capital letter into the address bar.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi! I couldn't find the issue in our bug tracking system. Please report it to the dev team on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/. Thanks
-
greybeard Ambassador
Perhaps it is deliberate from the site name? Something in another font that resembles an “ M “? I will have to verify on another device as this does not have Character Mapping (I don’t think).
Also works fine for me to Copy and Paste into the address bar with capital M.
Puzzling…
-
It also does this with passwords if you want to add a site with a login/password in the URL to the speeddial, such as https://mylogin:[email protected]
Which obviously breaks the authentication. Though I'm not sure if using passwords is not possible anyway, which would be another bug/missing feature...