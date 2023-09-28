Hi Guys

I've posted this before in relation to the preview browser, this post refers to the new final version 6.3.3137.27

Would love to start using Vivaldi as the default on IOS as as I already do on my desktop but I have one problem thats holding me back. Every URL I use that has uppercase letters in it is converted to lowercase the moment I save it to the speed dial or bookmarks.

Here is an example http://orca.directemar.cl/Meteo/

(this is just a local weather station run by the Chilean Navy.)

Note the capital M in meteo, when it gets converted to lowercase (like when I save it in speed dial) it results in an error from the server every time when using the speed dial.

Otherwise ... nicely done!

ps. it works perfectly fine when I copy and paste the url with the capital letter into the address bar.