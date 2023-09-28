@Pesala Yes, it's a mess, mixing everything together, constantly shifting everything, doesn't keep constant overview of the whole workspace visible.

My design is better. The four sections could dynamically change it's vertical size and always use the whole vertical space of the display.

Tab stacks will keep their place no matter what tab stack is currently active and will remain always visible unless you have gazillion of tabs/stacks or a really small windows and there will have to be a scroll bar in some section.

Yes, each section should have independent scroll bar if necessary. For most cases, to avoid multiple scrollbars, there could be dynamic expansion of the section under the mouse pointer and dynamic folding of the other sections.