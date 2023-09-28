We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Sonoma 14.0 cannot open new window
-
Just updated to Sonoma 14.0 and now Vivaldi will not open a new window. Normal or private, nothing happens.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed issues with Sonoma and a dev will look into them ASAP.
Thank you for your patience.
There's a related discussion here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89628/vivaldi-menu-bar-items-not-working.
As a workaround try using shortcuts. Keyboard Shortcuts seem to work and perhaps Mouse Gestures and typing the command in Quick Commands work too.
-
Thanks! Keyboard shortcuts working for now ...
-
@duncans Thanks for posting. Same issues here.
Vivaldi folks: thanks for the quick reply. Man, I love this browser!
If it helps:
Vivaldi Menu: Preferences window won’t open (keystroke of Command-, does open the preferences)
File Menu Items do not work when selected
Most of Tools links don’t work (e.g. Delete Browse Data)
Help Menu items do not work
OS: MacOS Sonoma 14.0
Vivaldi build: 6.2.3105.54