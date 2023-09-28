We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi for iOS was Released
Pesala Ambassador
Vivaldi Browser Launches on iOS
The wait is over! Vivaldi on iOS has arrived.
At Vivaldi, we believe that your browser should adapt to you, not the other way around. Now we bring this experience to your iPhone and iPad.
Whether you’re a casual or an advanced user, you get the flexibility and versatility to browse the web your way with Vivaldi’s powerful features and unmatched levels of personalization.
Vivaldi on iOS has our distinctive look and feel with a set of built-in tools that includes Desktop-style tabs, Speed Dials, Panels, Notes, a Reading List, and a Tracker and Ad Blocker. And, of course, with the Sync functionality, we give you a secure way to take Vivaldi – and your browsing data – with you.
It is good news. And what about web motor? Vivaldi use Safari webkit, or use own web engine? Because ios browsers have a limitation that the Safari engine must be used.
@Shyciii for now they use WebKit, because of Apple's draconian rules. Hopefully the EU succeeds in making Apple open up to other web engines.
@RiveDroite But when does this happen? Because I know that such browsers will be released soon. Google already tested Chrome with its own engine at the beginning of the year, which means that the EU has already reached an agreement with Apple, but I don't know what the specific deadline might be.
@Shyciii I think that companies have been testing them in case Apple allows the change that way they're ready, but I don't think there's been any official ruling/change yet.
greybeard Ambassador
It will happen in Europe, I believe.
You lucky so-and-so’s.
We in the rest of the world, I don’t know if it will follow. Probably but at a later date.
@greybeard If the EU forces it, Apple would allow it worldwide I believe. Just like the EU forced Apple to use USB-C and now all the new iPhones use it.
greybeard Ambassador
You are probably right. As with USB-C I am not sure how they can just make this change for Europe only, but they do like their control…
Thank you, Vivaldi, for the nice iOS release. Looks and feels good!
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Shyciii, @RiveDroite
"WebKit" is an open source application e.g. also for browsers.
It is also built into 'Chromium', the open sour foundation for Vivaldi.
But Apple has taken this actual open source "WebKit", changed it and closed it down, made "Apple-WebKit" out of it.
What 'Apple-WebKit' really does, only Apple knows, guarded trade secret.
This is the problem.
This was explained to me by a developer, not from Vivaldi.
Often free, open source software is commercialised by companies.
'Jabber/XMPP' in WhatsApp, 'Jitsi Meet' in various proprietary applications.
There's nothing wrong with that at first, but if it's used to collect data, it becomes difficult.
Data is the new oil, as the former vice president of Amazon said.
ingolftopf Ambassador
There is no agreement (yet?) between Apple and the EU.
Apple has been vigorously flouting it for a long time.
If there is an actual enforced agreement, it will, as already mentioned above, probably only be for Europe.