@Shyciii, @RiveDroite

"WebKit" is an open source application e.g. also for browsers.

It is also built into 'Chromium', the open sour foundation for Vivaldi.

But Apple has taken this actual open source "WebKit", changed it and closed it down, made "Apple-WebKit" out of it.

What 'Apple-WebKit' really does, only Apple knows, guarded trade secret.

This is the problem.

This was explained to me by a developer, not from Vivaldi.



Often free, open source software is commercialised by companies.

'Jabber/XMPP' in WhatsApp, 'Jitsi Meet' in various proprietary applications.

There's nothing wrong with that at first, but if it's used to collect data, it becomes difficult.

Data is the new oil, as the former vice president of Amazon said.

