Mastodon - why do some post not appear?
ElToro
Hi,
I realized that sometimes at Mastodon some post do not appear.
This often happens from accounts from the instance mastodon.social, which to my knowledge is the biggest instance with most of followers.
For example the account: @[email protected]
looks like this for me:
But there are a lof of posts which I only see in the main account.
Is this a bug of the instance mastodon.social ?
@ElToro Hi - it says so right there:
Older posts from other servers are not displayed.
Browse more on the original profile
See:
https://fedi.tips/why-arent-all-mastodon-and-fediverse-posts-and-accounts-automatically-visible-from-all-servers/
ElToro
But Mastodon really works strange. For example my own account: I have one at Vivaldi Social and another one which I created in March 2022.
Interestingly the posts I made on 1. Dec 2022 and on 6th of March are visible, as well as the most recent posts. But the one post I made on 21st of September is not visible: @eltoro@mastodontech.de.
That's really strange on when post are saved and when not.