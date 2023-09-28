We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Takes a Bite Out of the Apple: Introducing Vivaldi on iOS
-
jon Vivaldi Team
-
WHOOOHO!!!
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Congrats to all that worked on this!
-
i don't, won't, ever use that company, but recognise that this has to be a simply huge technical achievement by the v team, so hearty congratulations & adulation!
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
atlemo Vivaldi Team
@ruarí: Thanks! Amazing team as always
-
No Apples Were Harmed in the Making of This Film
-
@plovec tell that to paul mccartney.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
Great work everyone!
-
Univer0325
Congratulations for the Vivaldi team!
-
Thanks. I missed it
-
On iPhone, I still don't understand this constant choice to put the address bar at the top. It's inaccessible by fingertip! I love Vivaldi on the Mac, but trying to copy desktop interfaces for mobile is, in my opinion, going the wrong way.
-
mib2berlin
@Infratek
Hi, this is not a choice but a missing feature, check:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90363/address-bar-at-the-bottom/5#:~:text=Please upvote the feature request
Cheers, mib
-
dawidpajak
Thank you and congrats on the launch!
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
A day of celebration for all of us!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I love the video from Vivaldi HQ bout implanting Apples
YMMD!
-
16th it was a fun TestFlight
-
@atlemo When is it expected that Vivaldi will use its own web engine instead of Safari's webkit?
-
@Shyciii I'm curious how "clean" the port from the Chromium version to the WebKit version is; ie.
- are there three chunks of code: Blink-based engine core, WebKit-based engine core, (mostly) agnostic UI code?
- or are there two mash-ups of Blink+UI and WebKit+UI with a lot of hacking to get both to work?
If it's the former (and it's sustainable) then that bodes well for a potential engine switch in future.
If it's the latter then it could mean a lot of work to maintain, unexpected bugs when trying to keep features aligned between versions, and so on.
Either way, it's going to need diligence to keep it all working on both versions.
-
Congrats! Looking forward to using it!