[Support] Vivaldi crashes after choosing problematic profile
-
This problematic profile might have like 1000 opening tabs opening. I don't know why Vivaldi did open so many tab (bugs or accidentally from my side). After choosing the profile, Vivaldi tries to open all those tabs and crashes. I have a workaround that I would delete the profile and create it again but I will lose all data.
Is there anyway to fix this? Like deleting the database of open tabs? Thanks
-
Have you filed a bug report? https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/