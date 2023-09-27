We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi update
Good afternoon, everyone, because it's taking a long time to update the new version of the Chromium engine in Vivaldi, since other browsers that are based on the Chromium project have already been updated to the new version for more than a few days.
@carlinhosnewstyle Chromium 117? Vivaldi will skip that and go to 118 when it is out because Vivaldi is on the extended release version.
Hasn't changed from back when @DoctorG answered your question about version 100/101:
@DoctorG said in Chromium version on Vivaldi:
@carlinhosnewstyle The Chromium Extended Stable Channel is the 100 version. See https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2022/05/extended-stable-channel-update-for.html
The 100 Extended Stable get same backported security fixes as the 101 Stable. No need to be concerned.
@carlinhosnewstyle Not exacty what you mean. Vivaldi doesn't follow chromium stable but chromium extended stable, so it will never have the same version of other chromiums. If really need, patches may be backported.
https://www.flagthis.com/hidden-secret-chromes-extended-stable-refresh-channel/
@nomadic Thanks for the clarification.
@Hadden89 Thanks for the clarification. and the link so I can clear up my doubts.