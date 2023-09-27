We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
sidebar to top
-
uberprutser
Is it possible to move the Vivaldi sidebar to the top, just below the address bar? I though I could get used to a side bar, but it still annoys me.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@uberprutser Hold down the Ctrl modifier key and drag any of the Panel icons to the Address Bar.
-
uberprutser
That's a good tip. To bad my modifications won't sync to my laptop