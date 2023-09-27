I'm unable to sign in to the GitHub in the Vivaldi browser. The problem is that after filing in the sign in form and sending it, it asks me to "Open with" instead of continuing in the Vivaldi. I wanted to share a screenshot, but it's not possible to add it here without uploading it somewhere, unfortunately.

Anyway, the "Open with" dialog contains the following apps: Chrome, Samsung Internet and UnicodePad (don't ask me why this one). The Vivaldi is not there. The GitHub is supposed to ask me for a 2FA code here.

What I can do is to open to select the Chrome in the "Open with" dialog, it'll try to open the 2FA code page that fails, because I have entered my credentials in the Vivaldi, copy the URL of that page, paste it in the Vivaldi and continue there. The sign in process finishes successfully.

The same process is needed for sign out. Click on the Sign out link again opens the "Open with" dialog, so I have to open it in Chrome and copy&paste the URL to the Vivaldi.

Now, the same it's happening in the Chrome also (I mean the "Open with" dialog appearing), but since I'm able to select the Chrome in the dialog, there's no issue and I can sign in and out without messing with URLs and copying&pasting.

So, the main question is: why is Vivaldi missing from that "Open with" dialog?

I have also noticed that Vivaldi is also missing in the web search "Open with" dialog. Here are steps to reproduce:

Select some text in some app (GitHub in my case, but doesn't matter, just don't use any browser otherwise it'll continue in itself) On the context panel that has appeared, click the three dots button on the right side Select the "Web search" item in the context menu The "Open with" dialog appears, in my case there are the following apps: Samsung Internet, Google, Tor browser

Can I do anything to force the Vivaldi to handle those actions or is it all to developers?

Anyway, the GitHub is now "broken" in the Vivaldi, even though a workaround exists. At least on my device.

I'm using Android 13 running on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with the latest Vivaldi from the Google Play.