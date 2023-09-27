We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unable to sign into google
I've been unable to sign into the google universe for over a week. I'm not receiving any error messages, but the Vivaldi browser will not let me sign into my gmail, google calendar, or youtube accounts.
I've searched for answers, but I don't find any that are recent.
I did find something about a crypto token. I don't see in settings where I even check to see if I'm allowing this or not.
Please advise.
The crypto token setting was removed, so that's probably not what the problem is.
Are you running a VPN or any security software? Sometimes websites detect these and block you because they think you are a bot.
@kwins, try to log-in using a guest profile in Vivaldi, with this you have Vivaldi in its default settings without extensions. This way you rule out that these points are the cause, or they are, if it works this way.
Sometimes i had to log in again in Google with its 2FA, using a VPN, but never had more problems with logging in.
@Catweazle I can sign in using icognito and guest mode.
I think it is the ghostery extension that is causing the problem. This extension has never been a problem before.
Thanks for your help.
mib2berlin
@kwins
Hi, does it solve your issue to disable or remove the Ghostery extension?
Vivaldi change the Chromium version to 116, sometimes disable > restart Vivaldi and enable an extension solve such issues.
Cheers, mib
@kwins, Ghostery is a good extension, but not really needed in Vivaldi, because of the own trackerblocker, which you can customize with own tracking filters which you can find in GitHub and others, (this are all fine, but you must test it one by one, because too much filtering can break some pages, eg the anti-adblock killer filter desactivate the search function in YouTube and cause some other issues. Google hate adblockers)
I avoid unwanted tracking cookies and other junk files that websites want to put on my disk and browser, using the Site Bleacher extension. This deletes all this garbage when leaving the page. This way I only save data from whitelisted sites, eg this forum, the others "I have never visited". Being an extension that does not block anything on the pages I visit, as long as I remain on them, it does not cause any problems or malfunctions on these pages. The extension is OpenSource and no has an impact on performance.