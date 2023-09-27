@kwins, Ghostery is a good extension, but not really needed in Vivaldi, because of the own trackerblocker, which you can customize with own tracking filters which you can find in GitHub and others, (this are all fine, but you must test it one by one, because too much filtering can break some pages, eg the anti-adblock killer filter desactivate the search function in YouTube and cause some other issues. Google hate adblockers)

I avoid unwanted tracking cookies and other junk files that websites want to put on my disk and browser, using the Site Bleacher extension. This deletes all this garbage when leaving the page. This way I only save data from whitelisted sites, eg this forum, the others "I have never visited". Being an extension that does not block anything on the pages I visit, as long as I remain on them, it does not cause any problems or malfunctions on these pages. The extension is OpenSource and no has an impact on performance.